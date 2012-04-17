MOVES-Standard Chartered, Coutts, Cordea Savills

April 17 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The private equity firm appointed Timothy Sullivan as
executive advisor. Sullivan, who will focus on the industrial
sector, most recently served as the Chief Executive of Bucyrus
International, an American mining equipment manufacturer.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management company appointed Tom Goodwin as senior
research director for Russell Indexes. He was most recently a
principal and founder of Wealth Econometrics and has also served
as the chief economist for King County, Washington.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The Asia-focused bank appointed Kenneth Olson as managing
director and global head of equity-linked solutions and Julian
Lee as managing director, equity corporate finance. Both Olson
and Lee will join from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
be based in Hong Kong.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager hired John Claxon as a
director of investment to lead the company's expansion of its UK
segregated mandate business. Claxon joins from BNP Paribas Real
Estate Investment Management, where he was Head of the UK
investment management business.
UNIGESTION
The asset management company appointed Reto Germann as part
of its institutional clients team to develop its focus in
Germany and Austria. Germann has held positions at Barclays
and Credit Suisse.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Ranjit Khanna as head of south asia, effective
immediately.
CAPQUEST
The firm, which is engaged in management and collection of
consumer debt, appointed Bill Flynn as group general counsel.
Flynn joins from GE Capital.
BAKER TILLY
The accountancy firm said it appointed Bruce Masson as
director to strengthen its agricultural team. Masson joins from
Kingston Smith, a London firm of accountants.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit
said it hired five analysts to support its emerging markets
team, based in London.
BFINANCE
The consultancy firm hired four people to meet client
demands in Middle East, Canada and Germany.