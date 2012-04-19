MOVES-Aviva, Credit Suisse, UBS, Barclays

April 19 The following financial services
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary of the global Mizuho
Financial Group appointed Jon Bass as Managing Director
of its fixed income division. Bass previously served as global
head of distribution for MF Global.
STEPHENS INC
The investment banking firm said it appointed senior analyst
John Hecht and research associate Kyle Joseph. They will focus
on specialty finance and other consumer and commercial finance
interests.
Hecht joins Stephens as a managing director and research
analyst, and was previously managing director and senior
research analyst for specialty finance at JMP Securities.
Joseph was previously employed by JMP Securities as an
associate and vice president.
AVIVA
Igal Mayer, the head of the British insurer's flagship
European business, has lost his job in a management shakeup
intended to streamline the company and boost profit.
Mayer, who ran the continental European units that generated
nearly 40 percent of Aviva's operating profit last year, has
resigned and will leave at the end of May.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services provider appointed Chew Soon Gek as
head of strategy and economic research Asia Pacific for private
banking based in Singapore. Credit Suisse also said Kum Soek
Ching has rejoined the firm as head of Southeast Asia equity
research.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank's co-head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions,
Ehren Stenzler, resigned on Wednesday, according to a source
close to the matter. Stenzler, a 10-year UBS veteran, formerly
led the technology, media and telecommunications M&A team.
BARCLAYS
The bank said on Wednesday its wealth and investment
management head will relocate to New York from London to take on
a new role as executive chairman of the Americas as the
U.K.-based firm bolsters its presence in the United States.
Thomas Kalaris, who has been with Barclays since September
1996, previously worked at JP Morgan for 18 years in a number of
roles including head of fixed income sales, trading and
research.
BOVILL
The consulting firm made three new appointments to meet the
demand for regulatory service advice. Rachel Aldridge joins in a
newly created role of chief operating officer. It also appointed
Francesca Bell and Andrew Garner as consultants. All three will
work out of the London office.
LCP
The consultancy said it appointed Emma Watkins as principal
within its pension buy-out practice. Watkins joins on April 23
from MetLife.
LPL FINANCIAL
The largest U.S. independent broker-dealer and a wholly
owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc said on
Wednesday it would realign executive roles.
The company named Robert Moore as president and chief
operating officer, effective May 1, and said it would relieve
him of his responsibilities as chief financial officer once a
replacement was found. It also made three other appointments to
its management team.
SOUTHWEST SECURITIES
The principal broker-dealer owned by Texas-based SWS Group
Inc has hired a former UBS Wealth Management Americas
veteran to join its Private Client Group in Dallas.
Charles Eldemire joined Southwest Securities on Friday after
more than two decades at UBS, where he was a managing
director in Dallas.