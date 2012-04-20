MOVES-Moody's, RBC Wealth management

April 20 The following financial services
MOODY'S
The rating agency appointed its lead independent director
Henry McKinnell Jr as chairman of the board and elected Chief
Executive Raymond McDaniel, Jr, to the newly created position of
president.
PHH CORPORATION
The mortgage company appointed Robert Crowl as executive
vice president effective April 26. Crowl will also assume the
role of chief financial officer after the company reports its
first quarter results. He joins from Sun Bancorp Inc.
TROIKA DIALOG
Moscow's oldest brokerage, which was bought by Sberbank
in early 2011, appointed Anatoly Popov as head of the
company's retail business. Popov joined Sberbank in May 2011
from Vimpelcom where he headed the company's Kazakh operations.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of the Royal Bank of Canada ,
added five advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Thursday
in its latest big hire out of the largest U.S. brokerage.