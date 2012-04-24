MOVES-JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Barclays, Ernst & Young

April 24 The following financial services
The following financial services
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE
JPMorgan Chase named Jeff Urwin as its new chief executive
Asia Pacific, taking over from Gaby Abdelnour who announced in
March that he will be leaving the firm.
Urwin, who will move from New York to Hong Kong, will keep
his current role as the firm's head of global investment banking
coverage, capital markets and mergers & acquisitions.
BNY MELLON
The bank has named Peter Paul Pardi as global head of
distribution for its investment management business and will be
based in London. Pardi has been executive director, global head
of institutional investment placement for private equity firm
Arcapita.
METLIFE INC
The insurer said one of its board members, Eduardo
Castro-Wright, voluntarily resigned for personal reasons, from
the MetLife board and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
FBR & CO
The investment banking company named head of investment
banking James Neuhauser as executive vice president and chief
investment officer. Kenneth Slosser will succeed Neuhauser.
BARCLAYS
The bank appointed four senior private bankers in Singapore.
Tsukasa Miyachi has been named managing director and Erliena
Yulianawati as director, both focusing on Indonesia market.
Fumiko Omura has been appointed director focusing on clients
across key markets, mainly in Southeast Asia.
Barclays appointed Eugene Huang to its Greater China team to
focus on serving high net worth clients in the region.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL
The company bolstered its adviser base in Florida and
Indiana with two veteran advisers -- Richard Trotta and Doug
Myers -- from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Fifth Third
Securities.
WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY
The global investment banking and asset management company
appointed Mark Morehouse as managing director of its
Infrastructure Investment Banking Group based in Michigan.
Morehouse joins from Credit Suisse Securities, Chicago.
DBS BANK
The Singapore-based bank appointed Boey Sohfern as head of
global transaction services in Hong Kong. Boey joins DBS from
HSBC where she headed the trade and supply chain business
development in Hong Kong.
LLOYDS BANK
The bank appointed Seb Kafetz as senior vice president,
insurance coverage. He will move to Lloyds' New York office to
spearhead its wholesale banking and markets' insurance coverage
division.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm named Mark Brown the director of IT risk and
assurance practice in its London office. Brown joins Ernst &
Young from SABMiller Plc, where he held the position of
chief information security officer.
ALLIED IRISH BANKS
Allied Irish Banks has hired former Citigroup
executive Peter Rossiter as chief risk officer, part of a
restructuring drive after its effective nationalisation late
last year.
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
The financial services company appointed William Demchak as
president. Demchak was earlier the head of corporate &
institutional banking.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Luca Paolini as chief
strategist. Paolini joins from Credit Suisse, where he was a
director in the global equity strategy team. He will be based in
London.
HARBOURVEST PARTNERS
The global private equity firm said on Tuesday it has hired
ex-JP Morgan banker Sally Shan as a managing director to
head its new office in Beijing.
MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN LLC
The investment bank named Jo-Ku Tang a managing director and
chief financial officer.
It also appointed Stephen Clarke Jr managing director in its
industrial investment banking group. The company also promoted
Michael Manocchio and Matthew McLeod as vice presidents.
TRG MARKETS
The consulting firm named Hirander Misra its non-executive
chairman and founding director of the company.