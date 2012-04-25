CORRECTED-(APRIL 24)-MOVES-JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Barclays, Ernst & Young

April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan Chase named Jeff Urwin as its new chief executive Asia Pacific, taking over from Gaby Abdelnour who announced in March that he will be leaving the firm.

Urwin, who will move from New York to Hong Kong, will keep his current role as the firm's head of global investment banking coverage, capital markets and mergers & acquisitions.

BNY MELLON

The bank has named Peter Paul Pardi as global head of distribution for its investment management business and will be based in London. Pardi has been executive director, global head of institutional investment placement for private equity firm Arcapita.

METLIFE INC

The insurer said one of its board members, Eduardo Castro-Wright, voluntarily resigned for personal reasons, from the MetLife board and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

FBR & CO

The investment banking company named head of investment banking James Neuhauser as executive vice president and chief investment officer. Kenneth Slosser will succeed Neuhauser.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed four senior private bankers in Singapore. Tsukasa Miyachi has been named managing director and Erliena Yulianawati as director, both focusing on Indonesia market. Fumiko Omura has been appointed director focusing on clients across key markets, mainly in Southeast Asia.

Barclays appointed Eugene Huang to its Greater China team to focus on serving high net worth clients in the region.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL

The company bolstered its adviser base in Florida and Indiana with two veteran advisers -- Richard Trotta and Doug Myers -- from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Fifth Third Securities.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The global investment banking and asset management company appointed Mark Morehouse as managing director of its Infrastructure Investment Banking Group based in Chicago. Morehouse joins from Credit Suisse Securities.

DBS BANK

The Singapore-based bank appointed Boey Sohfern as head of global transaction services in Hong Kong. Boey joins DBS from HSBC where she headed the trade and supply chain business development in Hong Kong.

LLOYDS BANK

The bank appointed Seb Kafetz as senior vice president, insurance coverage. He will move to Lloyds' New York office to spearhead its wholesale banking and markets' insurance coverage division.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named Mark Brown the director of IT risk and assurance practice in its London office. Brown joins Ernst & Young from SABMiller Plc, where he held the position of chief information security officer.

ALLIED IRISH BANKS

Allied Irish Banks has hired former Citigroup executive Peter Rossiter as chief risk officer, part of a restructuring drive after its effective nationalisation late last year.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

The financial services company appointed William Demchak as president. Demchak was earlier the head of corporate & institutional banking.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Luca Paolini as chief strategist. Paolini joins from Credit Suisse, where he was a director in the global equity strategy team. He will be based in London.

HARBOURVEST PARTNERS

The global private equity firm said on Tuesday it has hired ex-JP Morgan banker Sally Shan as a managing director to head its new office in Beijing.

MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN LLC

The investment bank named Jo-Ku Tang a managing director and chief financial officer.

It also appointed Stephen Clarke Jr managing director in its industrial investment banking group. The company also promoted Michael Manocchio and Matthew McLeod as vice presidents.

TRG MARKETS

The consulting firm named Hirander Misra its non-executive chairman and founding director of the company.