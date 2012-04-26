MOVES-JP Morgan, Citigroup, MSCI Inc

April 26 The following financial services
JP MORGAN
The bank's Russia head Jeff Costello is to retire, and
deputy CEO and head of investment banking, Yan Tavrovsky, will
replace him, the bank said on Thursday.
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS JAPAN INC
The bank has appointed Luke Randell as the director and head
of global markets, effective May 21.
CME GROUP INC
CME Group Inc Chief Executive Craig Donohue, who has led the
exchange operator since 2004, will leave the company, probably
before its annual meeting next month, he said on Thursday.
MSCI INC
The investment analysis and market index company named Tae
Jong Um as head of Korea. Um joins MSCI as a managing director
and will be based in the company's Seoul office. Prior to
joining MSCI, he worked at Samsung Asset Management.
AVOCA CAPITAL HOLDINGS
The credit investment management company has appointed
Stephen Holland as director of sales and marketing. Most
recently Holland was business development manager for Abbey
Capital.
GELLER & COMPANY
The financial advisory firm named Jerry Leamon as vice
chairman of its advisory board. He has been global managing
director of Deloitte.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The consulting firm has appointed Harvey Packham as a
director with its global forensic and dispute services business
(GFD) in Beijing.