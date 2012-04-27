MOVES-Citigroup, BNY Mellon, Allianz

April 27 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank said on Friday Tatsuo Tanaka, a senior executive at
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will become chairman of
Citigroup Japan Holdings as the bank overhauls its top
management in Japan after being penalized three times in eight
years for violating various banking regulations.
BNY MELLON
The bank appointed Suresh Kumar as its chief information
officer, effective immediately.
CBOE HOLDINGS INC
The company is beefing up its self-policing team amid a
Securities and Exchange Commission probe into its
self-regulatory compliance, appointing Margaret Williams as
deputy chief regulatory officer to oversee internal controls and
surveillance.
VOLKSBANKEN AG
Hans Joerg Schelling, a management consultant and former
conservative member of parliament, was elected chairman of the
troubled Austrian lender, in which the state just got a 43
percent stake.
ALLIANZ
The company's CFO Oliver Baete will soon take on a regional
operational role at Europe's biggest insurer, potentially
preparing him for the CEO post, a German newspaper reported on
Friday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's No. 3 lender approved the appointment of former
UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as the bank's new
chairman at its shareholder meeting on Friday.
STEPHENS INC
The investment banking company appointed Harsh Kumar as its
managing director. Kumar joins from Morgan Keegan in Memphis.
TRANSAMERICA EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
The marketing unit of Transamerica Life Insurance Co has
appointed Domenic Salvato as vice-president of business
development. Most recently, he served as a regional sales
manager for Allstate Benefits.