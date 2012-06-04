MOVES-BGC Partners, StanChart, Julius Baer, BlackRock

June 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKROCK INC
The U.S. investment group appointed Mark Howard Johnson as
global head of its new global real estate securities capability.
J.P. MORGAN RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES
The retirement plan record keeping business of J.P. Morgan
Asset Management, named Bill McDermott as head of Sales and
Client Solutions.
BGC PARTNERS INC
The brokerage named Garett Stoffels as senior managing
director and head of Equity Capital Markets for BGC Real Estate
Capital Markets. It also appointed Jonathan Falik as senior
managing director and head of Hospitality Capital Markets for
the unit.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank named Carsten Stoehr as global head of capital
markets. Stoehr joins from Credit Suisse, where he was
the head of Fixed Income, Asia Pacific.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank named Stephen Kamp as deputy head for
Latin America, Spain and Israel. He joins from HSBC Private
Bank, where he was chief administrative officer, Private Banking
EMEA region.
TOWERS WATSON AND CO
The professional services company named Ben McDermott to
lead its newly established Insurance Management Consultancy
practice.
ORRICK
The law firm said it appointed Mathew Lewis as a partner at
its capital markets group. It also named Seung Chong as a
partner of the M&A and private equity group.
MOTIF INVESTING
Sallie Krawcheck, ousted in September as head of Bank of
America's wealth and asset management division, is joining the
board of Motif Investing, a new discount brokerage that offers
investors bundles of stocks linked to investment themes.