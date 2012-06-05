MOVES-Citi Private Bank, RSA, AlixPartners

June 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank named Stephen Baird as
director and ultra high net worth private banker in its Houston
office. He joins from JP Morgan Private Wealth Management.
It also named Brian Becker as director and ultra high net
worth private banker in the firm's Denver office.
RSA
The British insurer appointed Michael Duncan chief
executive, specialty for Asia and Middle East. He joins from
Zurich Financial Services.
The company also named Christina Tham as legal, risk and
compliance director for the region. She joins from Fortis Bank.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global business advisory firm named Yung Chung as
managing director. Chung joins from McKinsey & Co, where he was
a senior partner.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AMERICA
The firm named Lisa Carrillo as client portfolio manager
with a focus on index distribution in North America.
DLA PIPER
DLA Piper named David Luce as a partner in the firm's
corporate and finance practice and insurance and reinsurance
practice in New York.