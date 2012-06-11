MOVES-Cazenove Capital, Otkritie Capital, Dexion

June 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CAZENOVE CAPITAL

The company appointed Paul Battams as a portfolio manager. Battams joins from Lloyds TSB Private Banking.

SECURE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT LTD

The south-eastern Europe-focused property and investment company named Harin Thaker as a non-executive director. Thaker joins from pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL

The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp made three appointments at its direct market access (DMA) business. It named Ben Wood as the international business head, Irina Glazkova as head of sales and Alexander Ospischev as head of business development.

It also promoted J.P. Natkin to the role of U.S. CEO at Otkritie Inc. Natkin joined Otkritie in 2011 from Credit Agricole.

DEXION CAPITAL GUERNSEY

The fund administration and fund management firm named Robin Fuller as an executive director. Fuller has been on the Dexion board as a non-executive director since 2004.

CLARKE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC

The commodity trading advisor named its founder and Chief Executive Michael Clarke as Chairman. It appointed John O'Brien, Jr. as CEO of the managed futures firm, effective June 30.

TD BANK GROUP

TD Bank Group named Lord Gus O'Donnell as a strategic advisor to Ed Clark, Group President and CEO, and TD's Senior Executive Team. O'Donnell was Cabinet Secretary and Head of the U.K. Civil Service from 2005 to 2011.

FOROS

The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm named Matt Russell as a Managing Director. Russell joins from Deutsche Bank.

BEVERLY HILLS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The boutique investment advisory firm named Steven Stahlberg to head its western division.