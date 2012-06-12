MOVES-Goldman, Barclays, LSE, Deutsche Bank

June 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS

The bank said late on Monday Mark Schwartz will return as vice-chairman. The company also named him as chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific. Schwartz will be based in Beijing.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Miro Vucetic has joined the lender as head of New York FX Forwards desk, a person familiar with the matter said. Vucetic was previously with Bank of America.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Pavel Skachkov as a director and private banker in its wealth and investment management division. Skachkov will be based in London.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

The LSE shook up its senior management team, including appointing a new CFO, as it moves to diversify beyond its core share trading business into data, technology and clearing.

CFO Doug Webb would be standing down next month, to be replaced by David Warren, who formerly held the same post at U.S. exchange Nasdaq OMX.

CORELOGIC INC

Data analytics company said it plans to nominate three independent directors to its board and that its chairman had agreed to step down, after its second largest shareholder Highfields Capital Management pushed for a revamp of the board.

BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION

The new head of Britain's banking lobby group, tasked with defending the unpopular industry at a time of far-reaching reform, will be Anthony Browne, a Morgan Stanley banker and former advisor to London mayor Boris Johnson.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The investment firm appointed Andrew Herberts as deputy head of private investment management. Herberts, who will be based in Edinburgh, was most recently investment director for Adam & Co.

UNIGESTION

The asset management company appointed Frances Smyth as director, Institutional Clients, UK. Smyth was most recently director, client relations at AllianceBernstein. She will be working with Unigestion's London team.

KPMG INTERNATIONAL

The company named John McGowan in the new role of Chief Information Officer Global Tax. McGowan previously served as leader of the Tax Technology practice for KPMG LLP.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon named Tom Hamilton to the wealth management business for Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and greater Chicago. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he served as a wealth advisor at Wells Fargo Bank.