MOVES-Lazard, BlackRock, Credit Agricole

June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank elected Richard Parsons, former chairman of Citigroup Inc, to its board. Parsons was a member of Barack Obama's economic advisory team. He also served as CEO of Time Warner Inc.

BLACKROCK INC

Philipp Hildebrand, who quit as chairman of the Swiss central bank in January over a currency trading scandal, will join BlackRock as vice-chairman.

Based in London, Hildebrand will report to Laurence Fink, BlackRock's chairman and CEO, and will oversee the firm's largest institutional client relationships in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific from October, the U.S. fund manager said.

The world's largest money manager also named Sherry Rexroad as chief investment officer for its newly launched global real estate securities team, effective immediately.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

The French bank said it planned to name Xavier Musca as executive vice-president in charge of areas including international retail banking. Musca served as chief of staff of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The bank said it would submit Musca's nomination to a July 17 board meeting.

GRAMERCY CAPITAL CORP

The commercial real estate finance and property investment company appointed Gordon DuGan as its CEO, replacing Roger Cozzi.

DuGan was previously CEO of WP Carey & Co and will buy 1 million Gramercy shares from the company for $2.52 per share.

BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The New York-based private equity firm appointed Ralph Wright as an operating partner. Wright will work with Blue Wolf portfolio companies and also assist the company's investment team.

STEPHENS INC

The investment banking firm promoted Ben Wyatt to the post of senior research analyst, covering master limited partnerships, to expand its research division's energy practice.

MORGAN JOSEPH TRIARTISAN

The investment and merchant bank named Timothy Lufkin as an addition to Managing Director in the firm's Industrials Investment Banking Group.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The global professional services company named Steven Laposa as a principal in the global Real Estate Advisory Services (REAS) practice based in Denver.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The investment bank and brokerage Raymond James Financial Inc expanded its adviser force after naming Robert Powell, Walter Urban and Tyler Mercer in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. They join from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers.