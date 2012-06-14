MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Julius Baer, Troika Dialog

June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit have left the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Niel Thassim, the head of real estate in Asia for RREEF has departed together with the chief investment officer for property in Asia, Paul Keogh.

The bank on Wednesday said it appointed Carl Wegner as head of global transaction banking for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Wegner was previously country head for transaction banking for Standard Chartered Bank in Taiwan.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named Mark Costello the global leader of its real estate advisory practice. Costello was previously the managing partner of the company's Americas construction & real estate advisory services (CREAS) practice.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank named Daniel Savary as head of Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East markets as of July 1. Savary, who joined the bank in May, will be based in Zurich.

ACTIS

The private equity firm appointed Mark Ransford as a director, focusing on opportunities in West Africa. Ransford will be based in London. Ransford was earlier a partner at Kingdom Zephyr.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

The financial services firm named Lata Reddy the vice president of corporate social responsibility and president of the Prudential Foundation.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank hired four managing directors for its equity products group in New York, London and Moscow.

Irena Radman was named managing director, head of distribution, North America and Rupert Hope as managing director, head of equities strategic client coverage. Both will be based in New York.

Aleksander Diklich was appointed managing director, head of international derivatives in London, while Maria Shatalina was appointed managing director, Russia and CIS equity product distribution in Moscow.

TROIKA DIALOG

The unit of Russia's Sberbank Troika Dialog appointed Dimitri Casvigny as a managing director and head of industrials in the investment banking division. Casvigny, who joins from Credit Suisse in Moscow, will commence work on June 18.

INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The alternative investment manager named Darren Upton as head of research. Upton earlier worked for Man Group as head of research methodology.