MOVES-Citigroup, Barclays, Neuberger Berman

June 22 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
CITIGROUP
The bank named Kristine Braden global subsidiaries group
(GSG) head for Europe replacing Fernando Iraola. Braden, who
will be based in London, was previously Citigroup's global
banking head in the Philippines since February 2009.
BARCLAYS
The bank appointed Jerry del Missier, one of its top
investment bankers, as chief operating officer, a position
Barclays had left void since 2008.
He ran the corporate and investment banking business
jointly with Rich Ricci since late 2010.
VANGUARD GROUP
Gus Sauter, the long-time chief investment officer at the
largest U.S. mutual fund company, will retire at the end of the
year, the company said.
Sauter will be replaced by Tim Buckley, a managing director
at Vanguard.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The asset management firm appointed Rob Swan as senior vice
president and head of international marketing. Swan joins from
Skandia Investment Group where he was head of global marketing.
THREADNEEDLE
The asset manager appointed Moira Gorman as client
relationship director. Gorman, who joined the company on June 6,
reports to Andrew Nicoll, global head of client service. Prior
to joining Threadneedle, Gorman was a senior relationship
manager at State Street Global Advisers.