MOVES-Citigroup, Barclays, Neuberger Berman

June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

CITIGROUP

The bank named Kristine Braden global subsidiaries group (GSG) head for Europe replacing Fernando Iraola. Braden, who will be based in London, was previously Citigroup's global banking head in the Philippines since February 2009.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed Jerry del Missier, one of its top investment bankers, as chief operating officer, a position Barclays had left void since 2008.

He ran the corporate and investment banking business jointly with Rich Ricci since late 2010.

VANGUARD GROUP

Gus Sauter, the long-time chief investment officer at the largest U.S. mutual fund company, will retire at the end of the year, the company said.

Sauter will be replaced by Tim Buckley, a managing director at Vanguard.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm appointed Rob Swan as senior vice president and head of international marketing. Swan joins from Skandia Investment Group where he was head of global marketing.

THREADNEEDLE

The asset manager appointed Moira Gorman as client relationship director. Gorman, who joined the company on June 6, reports to Andrew Nicoll, global head of client service. Prior to joining Threadneedle, Gorman was a senior relationship manager at State Street Global Advisers.