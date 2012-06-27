CORRECTED-(June 25)-MOVES-Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, ABN Amro

(In June 25 story, corrects fourth item to say J.P. Morgan
MORGAN STANLEY
The head of Morgan Stanley's German unit is taking a leave
of absence following an uproar over emails he reportedly
exchanged with a regional politician.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch named Goldman Sachs
banker Diego De Giorgi as a co-head of its investment bank in
Europe.
ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING
The bank named Hans-Peter Borgh its chief commercial officer
for Asia and the Middle East. Borgh will look after strategy,
business development, performance and sales management and
marketing and communications.
He will join ABN Amro from Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group (ANZ), where he was the regional head of affluent banking
Asia Pacific.
J.P. MORGAN
The bank appointed Christine Tan as a managing director at
its Global Corporate Bank. She will head multinational corporate
clients subsidiary client coverage in Asia Pacific (APAC).
Jang was earlier head of regional treasury sales for South
Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She will be based in
Singapore.
GREENHILL & CO INC
Independent investment bank Greenhill & Co said it
hired rival Lazard Ltd's Eric Mendelsohn as a managing
director focused on restructuring advisory.
CME GROUP INC
The company appointed Dr. Sung Hee Hong as executive
director, head of Korea. He has previously worked with the Korea
Stock Exchange (KSE) and the Korea Exchange (KRX).
In his new role, Hong will be responsible for developing
growth opportunities and customer relationships in Korea.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The company named Tom Carless its finance and operations
director. He has will join Edison from 7city, a specialist
financial training firm.
The investment research firm also appointed analysts Will
Forbes to its oil and gas team and Zsolt Mester to its
institutional service team. Forbes has earlier worked with Arc
Asset Management, Millennium Capital Partners and Credit Suisse,
while Mester was earlier with Sanford C. Bernstein.
PERMIRA
The European private equity firm transferred its London
partner Robin Bell-Jones to the firm's Hong Kong office, to lead
its technology, media and telecoms sector (TMT) in Asia.
Bell-Jones will work with Asia co-heads to develop Permira's
franchise and investment activities in the region.
Bell-Jones has worked for Permira for over 10 years in its
London and Frankfurt offices and is one of four partners in the
TMT team.
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
The wealth management company said Christopher Freeman
joined the company as senior business development director,
global wealth services (GWS). Freeman was previously sales
director at Pershing, eClerx, Dealogic, and TD Wealth
Institutional.
