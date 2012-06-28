MOVES-Morgan Stanley, RBS, Rothschild, CBRE

June 28 The following financial services
The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
MORGAN STANLEY
The investment bank appointed Robert Herz, a former chairman
of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, to its board of
directors and made some changes to its board committees. The
appointment of Herz, a former partner of accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers, is effective July 2.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank hired former UBS AG executive David Gray
to build its prime services operation in Asia Pacific, taking a
bet on the fiercely competitive industry led by Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley.
CBRE GROUP INC
Ireland's leading commercial real estate firm appointed
Gavin Wallace as associate director of its building consultancy
(BCD) team in Belfast.
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO
The company appointed John Matovina as chief executive and
Ted Johnson as chief financial officer.
ROTHSCHILD TRUST
The wealth structuring group hired Paul Stibbard as senior
adviser. He was formerly co-chair of the global steering
committee and head of the wealth management department at Baker
McKenzie.
MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Manulife Financial said
on Wednesday it appointed Elka Leung as managing director, head
of product development for Asia.
Leung will be responsible for overseeing the product
development process for the company.
ALPARI (UK) LTD
The online foreign exchange company said CEO Andrey Vedikhin
will take over as chairman.
The present chief commercial officer Daniel Skowronski will
be the new CEO. Both appointments will be effective in autumn.
LV=
The insurance, investment and retirement group appointed
Mark Laidlaw its chief actuary. He was previously executive
vice-president for Solvency II for AEGON.