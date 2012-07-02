MOVES-Barclays, Oaktree Capital, UBS Global

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
BARCLAYS PLC
Marcus Agius quit as chairman of Britain's third biggest bank after an interest rate rigging scandal.
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP
The Los Angeles, California-based investment management company appointed Marna Whittington to its board of directors.
JARVIS SECURITIES
The financial services company appointed Joylon Christopher as its new finance director.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Malcolm Gordon as head of UK Institutional Client Relationship Management. Malcolm joined mid-June from Hermes Fund Managers.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS