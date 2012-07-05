MOVES- HSBC, BNY Mellon, Ashcourt Rowan

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
July 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
The bank named Paul Busby as head of Prime Services Sales, Americas. Busby previously worked with Bankers Trust and Deutsche Bank.
BNY MELLON
The wealth management firm hired Christopher Ross as a senior portfolio manager for its Washington office. The industry veteran has worked with Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman.
ASHCOURT ROWAN
The firm appointed Chris Williams as chief executive of Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning and Christopher Jeffreys as chief executive at Ashcourt Rowan Asset Management.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The American financial services company named A Espinosa as head of foreign exchange quantitative research.
CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The asset management company hired Stephen Lucas as head of European sales, effective July 2. Lucas joins from London Limited where he worked as client director.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.