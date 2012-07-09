MOVES-HSBC Holdings, Concert Wealth, StanChart

July 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS

The firm has hired Ben Laidler as its new head of research in the Americas, overseeing analysts covering stocks, bonds and macro issues. Laidler, who will be based in New York, most recently ran Latin American equity research and strategy at JPMorgan Chase.

CONCERT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The start-up firm hired a team of veteran advisers who manage roughly $100 million in client assets. Among them Scott Christie and John Aitchison joined as advisers from The Planning Group, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based wealth management firm.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The UK-based bank named Raheel Ahmed as its regional consumer banking head for the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, replacing Vishu Ramachandran who has been named chief operating officer for global consumer banking. Ahmed, who joined the bank in 2004, will be based in Dubai.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

The asset management company appointed David Brush as a managing partner. Based in London, Brush will lead European real estate investing activities. Brush was earlier managing director with RREEF, the real estate investment division of Deutsche Bank .

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit appointed Brian Clay as head of its UK wholesale business based at the expanding London distribution and investment centre. He joins from Janus Capital Group Inc in London where he was head of sales for intermediary wholesale and sub-advisory business.

ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS

The company, which manages European equities, appointed John Lester as head of distribution. Lester joins the firm from Neptune Investment Management, where he was head of strategic partnerships.

ASPECT CAPITAL LTD

The London-based investment management company appointed Jamie Murray as director of client services and marketing. Murray joins from Barclays Financial where he was co-head of alternative investments in the wealth management division.

RATE VALIDATION SERVICES

The company, which provides data for global financial markets, appointed Alistair Sykes to their London office as senior manager, client solutions for UK and Europe.