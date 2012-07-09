MOVES-HSBC Holdings, Concert Wealth, StanChart

July 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS
The firm has hired Ben Laidler as its new head of research
in the Americas, overseeing analysts covering stocks, bonds and
macro issues. Laidler, who will be based in New York, most
recently ran Latin American equity research and strategy at
JPMorgan Chase.
CONCERT WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The start-up firm hired a team of veteran advisers who
manage roughly $100 million in client assets. Among them Scott
Christie and John Aitchison joined as advisers from The Planning
Group, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based wealth management firm.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The UK-based bank named Raheel Ahmed as its regional
consumer banking head for the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan,
replacing Vishu Ramachandran who has been named chief operating
officer for global consumer banking. Ahmed, who joined the bank
in 2004, will be based in Dubai.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The asset management company appointed David Brush as a
managing partner. Based in London, Brush will lead European real
estate investing activities. Brush was earlier managing director
with RREEF, the real estate investment division of Deutsche Bank
.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Italian bank UniCredit
appointed Brian Clay as head of its UK wholesale business based
at the expanding London distribution and investment centre. He
joins from Janus Capital Group Inc in London where he
was head of sales for intermediary wholesale and sub-advisory
business.
ARGONAUT CAPITAL PARTNERS
The company, which manages European equities, appointed John
Lester as head of distribution. Lester joins the firm from
Neptune Investment Management, where he was head of strategic
partnerships.
ASPECT CAPITAL LTD
The London-based investment management company appointed
Jamie Murray as director of client services and marketing.
Murray joins from Barclays Financial where he was co-head of
alternative investments in the wealth management division.
RATE VALIDATION SERVICES
The company, which provides data for global financial
markets, appointed Alistair Sykes to their London office as
senior manager, client solutions for UK and Europe.