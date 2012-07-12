MOVES-Goldman, BNY Mellon, Towers Watson, Moelis

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The financial services company appointed Li Cui as managing director in the economics, commodities and strategy research department and senior China economist. Cui joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland, where she led the bank's macroeconomic coverage on China. She will be based in Hong Kong.
BNY MELLON CORP
The financial services company hired Thomas Fay to head its regional wealth management office in Providence, the capital of Rhode Island. Fay will also join a select senior management team focused on expanding business throughout New England, with effect from July 9.
Before joining BNY Mellon, Fay worked for three years at Citizens Bank as head of private bank and trust and chief investment officer.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The New York-based financial services company appointed Ross Howard as global leader for its insurance and reinsurance brokerage business, effective Oct. 1. Howard, who joined the company in 2002, will succeed Bill Eyre.
MOELIS & CO
The U.S. investment banking boutique company launched its India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra as its country head. She was the former India head of UBS AG.
