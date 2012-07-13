MOVES- JPMorgan, Citi Private

July 13 The following financial services
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Three employees from the company's chief investment office
including Bruno Iksil known as the "London Whale", have left the
bank, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The London-based employees - Achilles Macris, Javier
Martin-Artajo and Iksil - were no longer listed in the company's
internal employment database as of Thursday, the Journal said.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Lisa Maurer was hired as the director of the company's
family office group. Maurer joins Citi Private Bank after having
led a family office for 10 years. She will be based in New York
City.