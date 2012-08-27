MOVES-Arab Bank, Brown Brothers Harriman

Power struggle: Australian smelters grapple with electricity uncertainty
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
Aug 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ARAB BANK PLC
Jordan's largest lender appointed Sabih al-Masri as chairman after the resignation of Abdel Hamid Shoman this month in a dispute over the chairman's power.
Masri was previously deputy chairman of the bank.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
The privately held financial institution named Michael Kim as the Chief Investment Officer of its wealth management business.
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing