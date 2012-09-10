MOVES-Greenhill, Jefferies, Coutts, HSBC Global Asset Management

Sept 10 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The independent investment bank said Jeffrey Wasserstein has joined the firm in New York to enhance its focus on the pharmaceutical sector. Wasserstein most recently served as senior vice president of business development & strategy at Fougera Pharmaceuticals.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

The investment banking firm said Gilles Pelisson joined its global senior advisory board. He is a former chairman and CEO of Accor Group.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Jayant Kumar as senior vice president of its institutional sales team. Kumar, to be based in New York, most recently served in the sales and marketing divison at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The provider of financial services for affluent individuals, families and institutions said it appointed Linda Cheresh as a senior private banker. Cheresh most recently served as a vice president of US Bank's private client reserve.

MARSH INC

The insurance broker and risk manager said it appointed Liz Flynn to the newly created position of president of its insurance services businesses.

She will retain her current responsibilities as president and CEO of US Consumer. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

COUTTS & CO

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, appointed Stephen Rees as executive director, head of real estate. He joins Coutts from Mosaic LLP.

FOROS GROUP

The strategic and M&A advisory firm said Bill Bock has joined the company as a senior advisor, based in Austin, Texas.

THINK FINANCE

The developer of next-generation financial products for underbanked consumers appointed Robert Johnson to its board.

MID EUROPA PARTNERS

The independent private equity firm focused on Central Europe and Turkey said it appointed Manish Mittal as chief financial officer. Mittal was previously the finance director at Kennet Partners.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager named Marc Boudier and Lutz Feldmann to its infrastructure senior advisors group.

ALLSTON TRADING LLC

The proprietary electronic trading firm appointed Raj Mahajan as chief executive officer. He most recently served as president, global trading of SunGard Data Systems Inc.

EMIRATES NBD

Dubai's largest lender by market capitalization has named Aazar Ali Khwaja as its group treasurer, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

FOREX CLUB

The online broker appointed Vladimir Kozlov as CEO of Forex Club's Group of Companies, effective immediately. Kozlov joins Forex Club from independent private equity manager, Quadro Capital Partners.

INTERNOS REAL INVESTORS LLP

The owner-managed real estate fund management business appointed Steven Faber to its fund management team in UK.

Hugo van der Goes has been appointed as managing director of Internos B.V. in the Netherlands along with Pamela de Lange Storck who will join as senior financial controller.

François Lay will join the Paris team as an asset manager.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company, part of Sberbank Group, hired Max Kolodkin and Sergei Chinkis as managing directors, and co-heads of sector investment banking, for the company's Investment Banking platform. Kolodkin arrives from Goldman Sachs and Chinkis joins from HSBC Bank.

REECH AIM GROUP

The international asset management group appointed Elisabeth Rukerebuka as sales director, institutional investors, for North America, Benelux, France, Switzerland, and Western Africa.

Richard Hooper will join Reech's London office as sales director, wholesale distribution, for UK and Ireland.

Andy Chia Song Herng joined as sales director in Singapore.