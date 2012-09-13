MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Nomura, HSBC Holdings PLC, Societe Generale

Sept 13 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank has parted company with two senior London-based traders, Antoine Bisson and Simon Rose, as the bank embarks on a cost-cutting drive entailing more than 1,900 layoffs and pledges cultural change in its investment bank.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The brokerage said its U.S. equities head Ciaran O'Kelly has left the company. He has been replaced in the New York by Samir Patel and Michael Rietbrock, executives who were former colleagues of O'Kelly at Bank of America.

ROSBANK AND SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMNET BANKING

France-based banking group Societe Generale units named Ilya Polyakov as deputy chairman of the management board of Rosbank. He will be based in Moscow and take charge effective Oct. 1. Polyakov has also been appointed as head of coverage and investment banking for Russia and CIS region for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Patricia Isaeva, will join the team of Rosbank Corporate block as a senior banker and based in Moscow. She joins Rosbank from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She will take charge effective Sept. 17.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank's head of UK Bank Joe Garner will step down from the role at the end of October, after less than two years in the job, and be succeeded by the British lender's European retail banking and wealth management chief Antonio Simoes.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The investment bank appointed Adam M. Lefkowitz as a director of real estate investment banking team. He will be based in McLean, Virginia.

Lefkowitz was senior vice president in the real estate investment banking group with FBR & Co.

ALLIANZ SE

The insurer said it has swapped the responsibilities of two top board members to give its chief financial officer experience in the insurance business, a move widely seen as preparing him for the insurer's top job in future.

Oliver Baete, chief financial officer and board member responsible for controlling and risk, will trade responsibilities with Dieter Wemmer, board member responsible for overseeing insurance operations in Western and Southern Europe.

EQUITY INTERNATIONAL

The company's Chief Executive Gary Garrabrant has left the U.S. private equity firm for undisclosed reasons and company founder Sam Zell will act as the interim CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Thomas McDonald, chief strategic officer, also exited the company, according to the paper.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The self-managed investment trust appointed Alastair Kerr as a non-executive director of the company with effect from Oct. 1. Kerr is currently a non-executive director of brewing company Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc.

ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING

The bank appointed Jacqueline Koo to the newly created position of head of Asian discretionary portfolio management. She was previously head of portfolio management North Asia at Julius Baer and head of investment management at LGT Investment Management (Asia).

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia expanded its institutional business with the appointments of Piers Wheeler as director, institutional business and Mark Yuen as director and head of sales, South East Asia.