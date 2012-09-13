MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Nomura, HSBC Holdings PLC, Societe Generale

Sept 13 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank has parted company with two senior
London-based traders, Antoine Bisson and Simon Rose, as the bank
embarks on a cost-cutting drive entailing more than 1,900
layoffs and pledges cultural change in its investment
bank.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The brokerage said its U.S. equities head Ciaran O'Kelly has
left the company. He has been replaced in the New York by Samir
Patel and Michael Rietbrock, executives who were former
colleagues of O'Kelly at Bank of America.
ROSBANK AND SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMNET BANKING
France-based banking group Societe Generale units
named Ilya Polyakov as deputy chairman of the management board
of Rosbank. He will be based in Moscow and take charge effective
Oct. 1. Polyakov has also been appointed as head of coverage and
investment banking for Russia and CIS region for Societe
Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.
Patricia Isaeva, will join the team of Rosbank Corporate
block as a senior banker and based in Moscow. She joins Rosbank
from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She will take charge
effective Sept. 17.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank's head of UK Bank Joe Garner will step down from
the role at the end of October, after less than two years in the
job, and be succeeded by the British lender's European retail
banking and wealth management chief Antonio Simoes.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The investment bank appointed Adam M. Lefkowitz as a
director of real estate investment banking team. He will be
based in McLean, Virginia.
Lefkowitz was senior vice president in the real estate
investment banking group with FBR & Co.
ALLIANZ SE
The insurer said it has swapped the responsibilities of two
top board members to give its chief financial officer experience
in the insurance business, a move widely seen as preparing him
for the insurer's top job in future.
Oliver Baete, chief financial officer and board member
responsible for controlling and risk, will trade
responsibilities with Dieter Wemmer, board member responsible
for overseeing insurance operations in Western and Southern
Europe.
EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
The company's Chief Executive Gary Garrabrant has left the
U.S. private equity firm for undisclosed reasons and company
founder Sam Zell will act as the interim CEO, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
Thomas McDonald, chief strategic officer, also exited the
company, according to the paper.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The self-managed investment trust appointed Alastair Kerr as
a non-executive director of the company with effect from Oct. 1.
Kerr is currently a non-executive director of brewing company
Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc.
ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING
The bank appointed Jacqueline Koo to the newly created
position of head of Asian discretionary portfolio management.
She was previously head of portfolio management North Asia at
Julius Baer and head of investment management at LGT Investment
Management (Asia).
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corporation Asia
expanded its institutional business with the appointments of
Piers Wheeler as director, institutional business and Mark Yuen
as director and head of sales, South East Asia.