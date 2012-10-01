MOVES-Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, BlackRock, Lazard, Barclays

Oct 1 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus on "entrepreneurial ventures," according to a memo on Monday from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

MORGAN STANLEY

A top Morgan Stanley broker, who managed about $2 billion in client assets, has left for J.P. Morgan Securities, marking one of the biggest departures this year from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank named Edward Yorke as a managing director, financial advisory and head of North America financial sponsors. He will be based in New York.

He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was managing director and vice-chairman, investment banking, the Americas.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank named Tom Willett as head of mergers and acquisitions, Europe. He will be based in London. Willett joins from Royal Bank of Scotland, where most recently he was chairman of corporate finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie named Alain Defise head of emerging credit within the fixed income team. He will be based in London.

He joins from J.P. Morgan where he was in charge of managing the emerging corporate franchise.

BLACKROCK INC

The asset manager named James Wilkinson as European chief investment officer for its recently launched global real estate securities platform. Wilkinson joins from Thames River Capital.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Jim Murphy as director of financial institutions trade. He will be based in London.

Murphy joins from HSBC, London, where he was a director in the project & export finance.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

Citigroup's Citi Private Bank said Oscar Salem has joined the company as director and foreign exchange investment specialist, based in New York. Salem joins from Krieger Capital Management in Houston, where he was head of investor relations.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said Massimo Tessitore will join the staff of Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani and will focus on retail banking within the CEO's staff.

RATE VALIDATION SERVICES

The company, which provides data for global financial markets, appointed Kevin Milne as global chief executive.

Milne joins RVS from the London Stock Exchange Group Plc where he was a member of the executive committee responsible for its post-trade businesses and activities.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The cash-rich emirate's sovereign wealth fund has hired Colm Lanigan to head principal investments at its private equities department, it said.

SBERBANK CIB

The unit of Sberbank named Vlada Gosal as debt capital markets (DCM) managing director. Gosal joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was head of DCM for Russia and CIS.

CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE

The private equity firm named Manfred Schneider, former chairman of the supervisory board of Bayer AG as adviser.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The sponsor of alternative investment products appointed John Towle as chief marketing officer. Most recently he served as chief marketing officer for Resource Real Estate, a unit of Resource America Inc.