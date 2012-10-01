MOVES-Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, BlackRock, Lazard, Barclays

Oct 1 The following financial services industry
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the
Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus
on "entrepreneurial ventures," according to a memo on Monday
from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
MORGAN STANLEY
A top Morgan Stanley broker, who managed about $2
billion in client assets, has left for J.P. Morgan Securities,
marking one of the biggest departures this year from Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank named Edward Yorke as a managing
director, financial advisory and head of North America financial
sponsors. He will be based in New York.
He joins from Credit Suisse, where he was managing director
and vice-chairman, investment banking, the Americas.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank named Tom Willett as head of mergers and
acquisitions, Europe. He will be based in London. Willett joins
from Royal Bank of Scotland, where most recently he was
chairman of corporate finance for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie
named Alain Defise head of emerging credit within the fixed
income team. He will be based in London.
He joins from J.P. Morgan where he was in charge of managing
the emerging corporate franchise.
BLACKROCK INC
The asset manager named James Wilkinson as European chief
investment officer for its recently launched global real estate
securities platform. Wilkinson joins from Thames River Capital.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank named Jim Murphy as director of financial
institutions trade. He will be based in London.
Murphy joins from HSBC, London, where he was a director in
the project & export finance.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Citigroup's Citi Private Bank said Oscar Salem has
joined the company as director and foreign exchange investment
specialist, based in New York. Salem joins from Krieger Capital
Management in Houston, where he was head of investor relations.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said Massimo
Tessitore will join the staff of Chief Executive Enrico
Cucchiani and will focus on retail banking within the CEO's
staff.
RATE VALIDATION SERVICES
The company, which provides data for global financial
markets, appointed Kevin Milne as global chief executive.
Milne joins RVS from the London Stock Exchange Group Plc
where he was a member of the executive committee
responsible for its post-trade businesses and activities.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The cash-rich emirate's sovereign wealth fund has hired Colm
Lanigan to head principal investments at its private equities
department, it said.
SBERBANK CIB
The unit of Sberbank named Vlada Gosal as debt
capital markets (DCM) managing director. Gosal joins from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, where she was head of DCM for Russia
and CIS.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE
The private equity firm named Manfred Schneider, former
chairman of the supervisory board of Bayer AG as
adviser.
FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The sponsor of alternative investment products appointed
John Towle as chief marketing officer. Most recently he served
as chief marketing officer for Resource Real Estate, a unit of
Resource America Inc.