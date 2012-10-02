MOVES-JPMorgan, Barclays, Finance House, Clarion Partners

Oct 2 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Another top executive at the JPMorgan unit that lost $5.8
billion on derivatives trades this year is leaving the company.
Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the
Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus
on "entrepreneurial ventures," according to a memo on Monday
from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has promoted two of its top consumer banking bosses
to its executive committee as the British bank's new boss puts
more focus on traditional banking after criticism of its rapid
growth in higher risk investment banking.
Under the rejig, Ashok Vaswani will become global head of
retail and business banking products and services, widening his
current UK role.
FINANCE HOUSE
The Abu Dhabi-listed company appointed Robert Mohamed,
previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, as its chief investment officer.
CLARION PARTNERS LLC
The real estate investment manager named Jeroen Verheijden
as a senior vice-president to spearhead the company's client
business in the UK, the euro zone and the Middle East.
ETF SECURITIES (UK) LTD
The exchange-traded product provider named Matt Johnson as
head of distribution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He
joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.