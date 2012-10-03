MOVES-Janney, UBS, Scotiabank, Aviva Investors, Marex Spectron

Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

The asset management and investment firm hired vetran brokers E.H. Stanley Jr. and Geddings H. Crawford Jr, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage majority-owned by Morgan Stanley.

UBS AG

The bank promoted Min-Lan Tan, who was most recently head of Singapore equities and research, to global head of macro strategy research.

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

The bank named Troy Wright as president and chief executive of its Mexican unit, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Mexico.

MAREX SPECTRON GROUP

The brokerage has appointed former UBS investment banker John Wall as its chief executive.

Wall replaces Roger Nagioff, who agreed to serve for a limited period during a time of rapid change and will become a non-executive director.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management business of Aviva Plc named Patrick Brien as chief executive of its Asia Pacific region.

QATAR EXCHANGE

The bourse named Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori as chief executive, replacing Andre Went who will now work as a strategic adviser.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm named Gareth Davies as a director within the mergers and acquisitions team based in London and the Thames Valley.

NATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS INSTITUTE

The professional investor relations association named Hulus Alpay as chairman of its board of directors. He is currently head of investor relations for Medidata Solutions Inc.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Jonathan May as head of institutional business development, UK.