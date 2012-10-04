MOVES-Barclays, Ameriprise Financial, First Niagara, Wells Fargo

Oct 4 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To
inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
US BANCORP
The company appointed Anne Donahue to New York market leader
for the private client reserve of US Bank. Donahue has worked
with the bank for three years.
The bank also appointed Lynn Maaske as vice president and
wealth management adviser for the private client reserve in St.
Paul.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
The firm added Al Weaver and John Worcester to its advisor
force in Massachusetts. Both previously worked at Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management.
FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The bank appointed Jeffrey Maddigan as treasurer, effective
immediately. Maddigan was previously senior director of balance
sheet strategy and has been with the company for 19 years.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking
business aimed at streamlining the business in the face of a
more challenging outlook for the industry.
Eric Bommensath, will lead the new Markets business.
Barclays named Jerry Donini, currently head of equities, as
chief operating officer for corporate and investment banking.
Skip McGee will become chief executive of corporate and
investment banking in the Americas.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo's international group named Christopher Lewis as
executive vice-president and head of global trade services. He
will be based in San Francisco. Most recently, he was head of
trade and supply chain for North America at HSBC.
The company has transferred Jim Hays, a veteran wealth
management executive who had run its large brokerage network, to
oversee a smaller group of brokers at the bank's branches.
COUTTS INTERNATIONAL (UK)
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
appointed Michael Mount as managing director within
Coutts' international business in the UK. He joins from HSBC
where he held several senior positions in the private banking
division.
AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm named Phil Seskin as an industry
executive in the communications vertical. Most recently, Seskin
was senior vice-president of corporate development at Verizon
Communications Inc.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia appointed
Woong Park as chief executive of Eastspring Asset Management
Korea Co Ltd. Park was previously CEO and president at Mirae
Asset Global Investments (HK) Ltd.
CRYSTAL FINANCIAL LLC
The commercial finance company promoted Joshua Franklin as
chief operations officer and Evren Ozargun as team leader in the
underwriting and portfolio management group.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank named Philippe Zrihen as a managing
director in the firm's real estate investment banking group. He
will be based in New York.