MOVES-Morgan Stanley, AXA PE, BNY Mellon, Alliance Trust

Oct 8 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY & GOLDMAN SACHS

Morgan Stanley's Qatar head Khalid al-Subeai resigned last week to join the investment banking division of unlisted Barwa Bank, while Goldman's Qatar Chief Executive Tamim al-Kawari has joined investment bank QInvest, part-owned by Qatar Islamic Bank , as deputy CEO, according to several sources aware of the matter.

GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

U.S. BANCORP

The company promoted Sandra Fleming to the role of Florida market leader for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. She will head both the Palm Beach and Naples offices. She most recently served as region president and portfolio manager with Wilmington Trust Florida.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

The investment company named Duncan Squire as head of performance & risk. He joins from Fidelity Worldwide Investment.

AXA PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity firm named Olivier Berment as co-head of its private debt business.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (NGAM)

The asset manager appointed James Beaumont as head of product consulting and solutions, durable portfolio consultant.

The firm also named Catherine Morat as head of the product marketing team.

BNY MELLON

The bank named Navin Suri as Asia-Pacific head of intermediary distribution. He joins from ING Investment Management where he was managing director and CEO for the firm's business in India.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment manager named Annabel Gillard as UK sales director for its fixed income business. Annabel joined M&G in September 2012 and was previously head of UK institutional business development at Union Bancaire Privee.