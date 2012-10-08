MOVES-Morgan Stanley, AXA PE, BNY Mellon, Alliance Trust

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY & GOLDMAN SACHS
Morgan Stanley's Qatar head Khalid al-Subeai resigned last week to join the investment banking division of unlisted Barwa Bank, while Goldman's Qatar Chief Executive Tamim al-Kawari has joined investment bank QInvest, part-owned by Qatar Islamic Bank , as deputy CEO, according to several sources aware of the matter.
GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
U.S. BANCORP
The company promoted Sandra Fleming to the role of Florida market leader for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. She will head both the Palm Beach and Naples offices. She most recently served as region president and portfolio manager with Wilmington Trust Florida.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The investment company named Duncan Squire as head of performance & risk. He joins from Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
AXA PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity firm named Olivier Berment as co-head of its private debt business.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (NGAM)
The asset manager appointed James Beaumont as head of product consulting and solutions, durable portfolio consultant.
The firm also named Catherine Morat as head of the product marketing team.
BNY MELLON
The bank named Navin Suri as Asia-Pacific head of intermediary distribution. He joins from ING Investment Management where he was managing director and CEO for the firm's business in India.
M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment manager named Annabel Gillard as UK sales director for its fixed income business. Annabel joined M&G in September 2012 and was previously head of UK institutional business development at Union Bancaire Privee.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.