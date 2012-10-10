MOVES-Barclays, Heartwood Investment Management

Oct 10 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To
inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNICREDIT SpA
Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is set to
become the vice chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets.
JPMORGAN CHASE INC
The U.S. bank has hired Ahmed Saeed from Nomura Holdings
to head its Middle East business focused on public
sector clients.
BARCLAYS PLC
The investment bank appointed Peter Young AM as chairman of
Barclays Bank Plc (Australia). He will be based in Sydney. He
was the chairman of investment banking in Australia and New
Zealand at ABN AMRO and a member of the advisory board at Royal
Bank of Scotland in Australia.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed
Kevin Rait as intermediary client director. He joins the firm
from Arbuthnot & Co.
The firm also promoted Emma Laughlin as intermediary support
manager.