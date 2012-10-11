MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, ING Investment Management, Citi Private Bank

Oct 11 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Karl-Gerhard Eick, chairman of the audit committee at Deutsche Bank, said on Thursday he would not seek to extend his term as a member of the bank's supervisory board, which expires in May 2013.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan Chase and Co's Chief Financial Officer Doug Braunstein may step down and take another position with the bank, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

ING Investment Management's Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Grant Bailey is leaving the company, Bailey said on Thursday.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Gil Ahrens as its Palo Alto office director and ultra high net worth private banker.

WESTPAC INSTITUTIONAL BANK

The bank named Terry Winder as chief financial officer. Winder joined Westpac in 2010 and has been acting chief financial officer for the institutional bank since June 2012.

REECH AIM GROUP

The asset management group named Daniel Betts as client services director. He joins Reech from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently client relationship manager.

RELIANCE MUTUAL INSURANCE SOCIETY LTD

The company appointed Chris Lerpiniere, head of operations, and Cameron Mills, chief actuary, to the board as executive directors.