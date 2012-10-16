MOVES-Citigroup, Goldman, Gleacher, U.S. Bancorp, Baird

Oct 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank's Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has resigned,
effectively immediately. A statement from Chairman Michael
O'Neill said Michael Corbat, previously CEO for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, would succeed Pandit and become a board
member.
Chief Operating Officer John Havens, a long-time associate
of Pandit, also resigned.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
J.P. Morgan Private Bank appointed executive director
Raphael Schlaefli and associate Patrick Vaccari as investors for
its private banking team in UK. Schlaefli and Vaccari will be
based in London.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company named Adebayo Ogunlesi, managing partner and
chairman of private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners,
to its board of directors.
U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank named Joe Weidenbach as Chicago market leader for
the Private Client Reserve. Weidenbach had worked at J.P. Morgan
Private Bank.
The bank also named Michael Millman as senior vice president
and wealth management adviser for The Private Client Reserve in
San Francisco. Millman previously served as senior vice
president and wealth adviser for Wells Fargo Private Bank.
GLEACHER & CO INC
The investment bank appointed Martin Baxter, Thomas Carey
and David Ludlow as managing directors, and Joseph Vendemia,
Jeffrey Hingst and Stephen Lei as directors in the MBS & Rates
Division. Baxter and Carey will be based in Washington D.C. and
Boston respectively. Ludlow, Vendemia, Hingst and Lei will be
based in New York.
The company also appointed James Treco as managing director
in the investment banking division. Treco previously worked at
First Chicago Advisors.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
Robert W. Baird & Co said it added seven advisers who
managed $970 million in client assets to its private wealth
management group, expanding its footprint in Texas, Nebraska and
Maryland.
In Texas, adviser Fred Gartrell moved to Baird from Charles
Schwab & Co. In Nebraska, advisers Jon Narmi, Charlie Narmi and
Theresa Rynaski moved to Baird from Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management. In Maryland, adviser Jim Vermilye moved to Baird
from LPL Financial.
AQUILA CAPITAL
The asset management company named Stuart MacDonald as
managing director. MacDonald was previously with Gems Advisors.
THREADNEEDLE UK
The company appointed John Peta to lead its emerging market
debt team. Peta had worked for Acadian Asset Management.
Threadneedle also added Tammie Chan as a fund manager, Ryan
Staszewski as a corporate credit analyst and James Waters as
fixed income investment specialist.