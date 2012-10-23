MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Advent International, William Blair

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
Palmer Murray, a veteran Morgan Stanley broker and former Los Angeles-based executive director of private wealth management, has left the firm to join an independent advisory firm in Beverly Hills-based Lourd Capital Management.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm said it appointed Mauricio Salgar as a managing director and head of its office in Bogotá, Colombia.
Prior to joining Advent, Salgar was a vice president and member of the executive committee at Sanford, a privately held investment firm.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management said it hired Stephen Millington, who joins as managing director.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The investment banker said it hired David Rodgers as a senior analyst in equity research covering office & industrial real estate.
EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT
Eaton Vance Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, named Kathleen Gaffney as vice president and co-director, investment grade fixed income. Gaffney joins the company from Loomis, Sayles & Company, where she was a vice president and portfolio manager for the fixed income group.
WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of William Blair & Co hired Alex Francois as the head of Australia and New Zealand institutional distribution. Francois previously worked as the head of distribution, investments at Provident Capital Limited in Sydney.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Apple Inc will in the coming months start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* Vimpelcom successfully enters into a multi-currency term and revolving facilities agreement of up to $2.25 billion with several international banks