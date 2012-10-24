MOVES- Visa, Deloitte, Barclays

BRIEF-Novartis Chairman: No decision yet on Alcon's future
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
VISA INC
Visa Inc said Charles Scharf, a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co retail financial services division, will succeed Joseph Saunders as chief executive officer.
Scharf is currently managing director at One Equity Partners, which manages $10 billion of investments and commitments for JPMorgan Chase.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services company hired Adeline Chien as the managing director of the Hong Kong team. Chien joins Barclays from EFG Bank in Hong Kong.
OCBC Bank
The bank appointed Dennis Tan as the head of Consumer Financial Services Singapore and Group Premier Banking. He joined the company in 2009 as the head of Branch and Group Premier Banking.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The financial consulting firm appointed Eric Fox and Vince Rosdahl as senior tax advisors in its northeast tax asset management practice in New York.
UBS EQUITIES
UBS Equities named Choo Guan Yeoh as the head of Singapore equities. Yeoh was the head of ASEAN CTE in the company. It also named Cheryl Lee as the head of Singapore Research.
* Amazon launches restaurant delivery in the district of Columbia
Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.