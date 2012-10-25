MOVES-HSH Bank, AXA Group

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank named Paul Cummings as northeast regional managing director for the company's Abbot Downing business. Cummings is the former managing director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch .
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Perella Weinberg Partners named Joseph Gatto as a partner in the firm's advisory business, focussing on the consumer and the industrial sectors. He has held senior management positions at Barclays and Lehman before.
HSH Nordbank
Ailing German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank has named a former top manager of peer BayernLB as chief financial officer.
Last week, HSH had fired Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger and replaced him with CFO Constantin von Oesterreich.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers, the asset management company within the AXA Group, appointed Qi Sun as Emerging Asia Economist, based in Hong Kong. Qi joins from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, where he worked as an economist focused on China.
