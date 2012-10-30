MOVES-Wedbush Securities, CVC Capital, MCG Capital

Oct 30 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The company said Chairman Michael Smith will retire in
January 2013 and will be succeeded by Donald Mackenzie, Rolly
van Rappard and Steve Koltes as co-chairmen.
CVC also appointed Rob Squire as senior managing director
within the investor relations team. Squire joins CVC from Coller
Capital.
MCG CAPITAL CORP
The company, which provides capital and advisory services to
middle-market companies, named Hagen Saville as chief executive
and president. Saville succeeds Richard Neu, who will remain
chairman of the company.
PARMENION CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP
Parmenion, which provides investment services to financial
advisers, appointed Andrew Doughty as corporate development
director to identify and analyse investment opportunities and
joint ventures.
WEDBUSH SECURITIES
The Los Angeles-based brokerage expanded its private client
services group in California with a veteran hire from Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management.
Adviser Richard Wright moved to Wedbush from Morgan
Stanley's U.S. brokerage, where he had been an adviser
for about three decades. Wright joined Wedbush as a senior vice
president of investments, based out of the firm's San Diego
office.