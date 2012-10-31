MOVES-HDFC Bank, Artio Global Investors

Oct 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HDFC BANK LTD
The second-largest private sector bank in India made the
following appointments at its investment banking division:
Ajay Gupta was hired to lead infrastructure finance, Akshay
Dixit financial services and Dr Abhishek Sharma healthcare and
pharmaceuticals. Gupta joins the team from GE Capital while
Dixit and Sharma come from MAPE Advisory Group.
ARTIO GLOBAL INVESTORS INC
The investment adviser named President and COO Tony Williams
as chief executive officer. Williams succeeds Richard Pell.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION
The trade body for the United Kingdom's asset management
industry hired Daniel Godfrey as chief executive, effective Dec.
1. Prior to this, Godfrey worked at the Phoenix Group.