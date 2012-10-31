MOVES-HDFC Bank, Artio Global Investors

Oct 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HDFC BANK LTD

The second-largest private sector bank in India made the following appointments at its investment banking division:

Ajay Gupta was hired to lead infrastructure finance, Akshay Dixit financial services and Dr Abhishek Sharma healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Gupta joins the team from GE Capital while Dixit and Sharma come from MAPE Advisory Group.

ARTIO GLOBAL INVESTORS INC

The investment adviser named President and COO Tony Williams as chief executive officer. Williams succeeds Richard Pell.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The trade body for the United Kingdom's asset management industry hired Daniel Godfrey as chief executive, effective Dec. 1. Prior to this, Godfrey worked at the Phoenix Group.