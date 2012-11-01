MOVES-American Capital, Resinco Capital, Gottex

Nov 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday.
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN CAPITAL LTD
The asset management company on Wednesday named Paul
Hanrahan as chief executive of its new unit American Capital
Infrastructure, which will focus on the energy infrastructure
sector. Hanrahan was previously with AES Corp.
RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC
The asset management firm named Doris Meyer as chief
financial officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 1.
Meyer replaces David McAdam and Christina Boddy who have
resigned from these respective positions.
GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD
The investment management group appointed Marc Fisher as
head of marketing for the Asia Pacific region. Fisher will be
based in Hong Kong.
MERCHANT HOUSE GROUP PLC
The financial services company appointed James Keane as its
chief executive.
TORA
The electronic trading platform provider appointed Perry
Pritchard managing director, sales in Hong Kong. Pritchard
previously worked at Daiwa Securities.