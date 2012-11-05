MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, Barclays

Nov 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company is revamping its institutional securities business, and said Paul Taubman will retire as co-head of its trading and banking unit while co-head Colm Kelleher will remain president.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank said it hired 17 financial advisers from larger rivals as it strengthens its wealth management presence in the United States.

In New York, Barclays hired Tom Dexter from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Dexter previously worked as an adviser for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co.

HUMANA INC

The U.S. health insurer said Bruce Broussard would take over as CEO from Michael McCallister on Jan. 1. The move had been planned but the timing was not known. McCallister remains non-executive chairman.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The bank named John Waller as vice chairman for Macquarie Capital. Waller will continue in his current role as a senior managing director-financial institutions for Macquarie Capital.

PROLOGUE CAPITAL LLP

The investment firm said Arjun Viswanathan joined as a portfolio manager.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank made a series of appointments:

Standard Chartered hired Alan Naughton as global product head of investors & intermediaries and transaction banking. Prior to this, Alan was the head of commercial management for global funds services.

The bank also hired Andrew Hempshall as global head of solution delivery & service, investors & intermediaries, transaction banking. He joins Standard Chartered from State Street Corporation.

Both Alan and Andrew are based in Singapore.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG

The insurer, which has subsidiaries around the world, appointed Mark Hartigan chief executive of global life Asia Pacific & Middle East, effective Dec. 31, 2012.

Prior to this, he was the head of strategic business development, global life.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company cut the number of employees it lists as partners to help streamline expenses.

Goldman has reduced the number of partners to 407, down 31 from February, the bank said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, without identifying the partners that had been dropped.

AMUNDI

The asset manager hired Terence Khoo as director of investment at its Hong Kong business.

Prior to this, Terence worked at HSBC James Capel, Credit Agricole Asset Management, Kerry Asset Management and Frontpoint Partners Asia.

Amundi has management teams operating in Europe, Asia, Australia and the United States.

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER BOARD OF STANDARDS INC

Alan Goldfarb, the chairman of an organization that certifies and develops standards for financial planners has stepped down amid allegations that he may have violated the group's ethics rules.

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC

The investment trust appointed Sally Flanagan as associate director to work in Caledonia's unquoted pool. Sally will co-ordinate with Duncan Johnson, Head of Unquoted Investments. Prior to this, she was the global head of healthcare at Permira Advisers LLP.

REYL SINGAPORE PTE LTD

The asset manager, which is a subsidiary of the Geneva-based Reyl Group, hired Nicolas Duchêne as chief executive of Reyl Singapore. He will also continue as managing director of Reyl private office.

CAMPBELL & COMPANY

The investment firm appointed William Andrews chief executive and Michael Harris president, with immediate effect.

Andrews was most recently co-Director of research while Harris served as director of trading since 2006.