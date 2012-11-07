MOVES-HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Pioneer Investments, RBC Wealth

Nov 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
NEWFLEET ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The company named David Albrycht president and chief
investment officer. Albrycht has been the company's chief
investment officer of Multi-Sector Strategies since June 2011.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The parent company of the HSBC Group named new chief
executive officers for its operations in Australia, Canada and
Philippines:
Paulo Maia, chief executive of HSBC Bank Australia, was
appointed president and CEO of HSBC Bank Canada after Lindsay
Gordon, president and CEO of the Canada operations resigned.
Tony Cripps, formerly the president and CEO of HSBC
Philippines, was appointed CEO of HSBC Bank Australia.
Wick Veloso, head of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC
Philippines, was named president and CEO of HSBC Philippines.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The company appointed Steven Sun to head its financial
institutions investment banking in North Asia. Prior to this, he
worked at Barclays Capital.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm hired Martin Park as Sales
Director, South Korea, Hiromi Wada as Japan Representative and
Matthew Marks as sales director, Institutional Asia.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
The bank hired P.V. Ananthakrishnan to head its operations
in India. Prior to this, he was the country head and chief
executive officer of Mashreq Bank India.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada
, said on Tuesday it hired a veteran director for its
international group from Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch.