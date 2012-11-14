CORRECTED-MOVES-Henderson, Newedge Group, Alvarez & Marsal (Nov 13)

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
(Corrects Alvarez & Marsal's descriptor to say the company is a professional services firm, not a private equity services firm)
Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD
The investment manager appointed Matt Gaden as head of distribution for its Australian business. He joins from Australia's annuity provider Challenger Ltd.
NEWEDGE GROUP SA
The brokerage appointed Daniel McGowan as chief representative for China. He joins from Sino Ventures in Philadelphia, United States and would be based in Shanghai.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The newly formed specialist provider of tax-efficient solutions from the Shore Capital Group appointed David Kaye as CEO. He joined Shore Capital in January 2006 as deputy general counsel.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm hired Russell Kellner to its private equity services group as a managing director based in Boston. Prior to joining A&M, Kellner was a principal at Bain & Co.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank named Joe Mevorah as managing director of its financial advisory services, based in New York. Mevorah joins from Gleacher & Co Inc. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Garima Goel in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd