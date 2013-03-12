MOVES-UBS, Stifel Nicolaus, Highland Capital Management

March 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss investment bank said it will nominate Deutsche
Boerse AG CEO Reto Francioni for election to the
board in May.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
The brokerage firm said on Tuesday it hired a veteran
adviser from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management, expanding the firm's adviser footprint in Southern
California.
Adviser Ron Oliver moved to Stifel's private client group in
late February after more than two decades with Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management and its predecessor firms.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
The investment management firm appointed Nikki Aquino Gill
as director of business development and David Lyon as director
of client services. Gill previously worked at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Lyon was with TPG Capital.
AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The global risk management business of Aon Plc said
Max West has been appointed as senior vice president in its
Chicago office.
DC ADVISORY
The corporate finance company appointed Wulf Ihler as
managing director for its corporate finance advisory business in
Germany, starting on April 1.
METRO BANK
The bank, whose launch in 2010 marked the arrival of
Britain's first new High Street retail bank in more than 100
years, appointed Aileen Gillan as its chief risk officer. Gillan
joins from Lloyds Banking Group.
CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS LLC
The real estate investment adviser said Rory Allan has been
promoted to the position of director, fund management, in its
European team.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Cora Gibbons as
head of product and fund development, effective immediately.
Gibbons joins from Natixis Global Asset Management where she was
head of the international product group.