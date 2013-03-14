MOVES-BNY Mellon, Edison Investment, ECU Group, Peregrine Holdings

March 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON CORP

The investment bank appointed Samir Pandiri as chief executive of asset servicing and Lou Maiuri as deputy CEO. Pandiri was CEO of Americas Asset Servicing.

DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP

The audit firm announced that Sheila Smith will lead its restructuring services for the Americas region and William Belt will lead Deloitte's Discovery practice in Washington, DC.

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LTD

The professional services firm appointed Robert T O'Brien to lead its global real estate group. O'Brien is currently a vice chairman with Deloitte in the United States.

PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LTD

The South Africa-based financial services company said Jonathan Hertz has been appointed as group chief executive with effect from April 1.

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

The brokerage has expanded its adviser force in New Jersey and Minnesota with two veteran hires from rival Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the company said on Thursday.

In Minnesota, adviser Mark Johnson joined Merrill as a senior vice president after more than two decades with Morgan Stanley. In New Jersey, adviser Brian Moore joined Merrill from Morgan Stanley.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm appointed Ron Huberman and Tom Brady as senior advisors in its public sector services group. Huberman will be based in Chicago while Brady will be based in Washington D.C.

AON/ALBERT G. RUBEN

The retail entertainment division of Aon Corp named Maureen McDonald as senior vice president in its Sherman Oaks, California office. McDonald was previously with Marsh & McLennan Co.

ALCENTRA

BNY Mellon's sub-investment grade credit asset manager has named Jack Yang managing director and head of Americas business development. Alcentra also named Michael Johnson managing director and head of UK direct lending.

Yang was head of business development at Onex Credit Partners and Highland Capital, while Johnson headed Cantor Fitzgerald's European leveraged capital markets business.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The research firm added three analysts to its London-based team of equities researchers. Andrew Mitchell joined as financial analyst from Charles Stanley Securities, Tom Grady as technology analyst from PricewaterhouseCoopers and Paul Hickman as supervisory analyst from Peel Hunt.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging markets investment bank appointed David Ferguson head of consumer, media & IT research, and Nick Robinson as consumer, media and IT analyst for Russia.

THE ECU GROUP PLC

The multi-currency manager appointed Yee Har Miller as head of client services. Miller was associate director, client services, at FundQuest UK Ltd.