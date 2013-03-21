MOVES-Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Brewin Dolphin

March 21 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COMMERZBANK AG
Commerzbank has hired former Citigroup banker Jens Voss as
Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, Germany's second largest
lender said on Thursday. Voss replaces Ute Gerbaulet, who
earlier this year left the bank to join German privately held
Bankhaus Lampe.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Two senior members of the bank's Houston commodity team
resigned, two industry sources said on Wednesday. Will Harris,
who headed up corporate sales in the Americas and was a managing
director in its commodity division, left this week. Marcelo
Meira, director and head of power structuring, quit too. She
also traded power options.
WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Legg Mason Inc's Western Asset Management unit said
on Thursday that Chief Investment Officer Steve Walsh will
retire in March of next year.
Western Asset, the fixed-income division of Baltimore-based
fund firm Legg Mason, said Ken Leech will become CIO effective
March 31, 2014. Leech was previously the firm's CIO from 1998 to
2008, and after a medical leave returned to lead Western's
global investment strategy committee.
BREWIN DOLPHIN
The British wealth manager promoted David Nicol to chief
executive. He replaces Jamie Matheson who stepped down as
executive chairman after eight years in the job.