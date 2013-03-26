MOVES-BNY Mellon, Aon Risk Solutions, Gazprombank

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
March 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALLIANZ SE
Allianz Global Investors, the company's asset management business, appointed Arun Ratra as its new head of Global Solutions. Ratra joins from Gulf Investment Corp, Kuwait, where he was the head of Global Market Group.
GAZPROMBANK
The Russian bank appointed Aylin Suntay as the head of Gazprombank Asset Management, with effect from March 25. She will hold the position of first vice president.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon on Monday appointed McBee Butcher Jr. as senior portfolio officer in the wealth manager's Philadelphia office. Butcher was previously employed with McCabe Capital Managers Ltd as senior portfolio manager.
AON PLC
Aon Risk Solutions, the global risk management business of Aon Plc, promoted Matthew Schneider as chief operating officer for the Greater New York region.
FIRST CAPITAL
The commercial finance company hired Eric Serenkin in its ABL Eastern Division. Serenkin Was most recently senior vice president at Wells Fargo & Co.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
Franklin Templeton appointed Robert Richardson as senior vice president and North America spokesperson for the company's North America advisory services business including the U.S. and Canada. He was most recently serving as a senior advisor consultant covering the greater Houston area for the company.
BANK OF ENGLAND
British Finance Minister George Osborne announced on Tuesday that Clara Furse, Richard Sharp and Martin Taylor will join the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee.
