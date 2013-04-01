MOVES-StanChart, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

April 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank named Motasim Iqbal as head of transaction banking
for Singapore. Iqbal was previously the bank's regional head for
transaction banking for the financial institution business for
the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The largest U.S. brokerage, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley, has expanded its footprint in Illinois and Ohio with
veteran adviser hires from rival firms Merrill Lynch and
Wells Fargo Advisors.
In Ohio, adviser Mark Pentella moved to Morgan Stanley's
Akron office from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, where he
had been an adviser for more than 25 years. Pentella, who was a
senior vice president at Merrill, managed $125 million in client
assets and had roughly $1.1 million in annual revenue
production.
In Illinois, advisers David and Kirsten Gordon joined Morgan
Stanley's Riverwoods office from Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo
Advisors, where they managed more than $300 million in client
assets and generated roughly $2.6 million in annual revenue
production.
AON PLC
Aon Global Risk Consulting appointed Evangelos Sekeris as
director of operational risk consulting in the Columbia, Md.
office. Prior to joining Aon, Sekeris was assistant vice
president of political analysis, risk and policy for Federal
Reserve Bank of Richmond.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment bank appointed Dean Sakati head of strategy
and business development for securities finance within the
company's global collateral services business.
Sakati, based in Boston, will report to the company's
managing director of product and strategy for securities
finance, Mike McAuley.