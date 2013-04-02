MOVES-BofA, StanChart, Invesco, Morgan Stanley, Greenhill

April 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The prime brokerage unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired former Morgan Stanley executive Deepak Abraham as head of capital strategy in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

He will report to Graham Seaton, the head of the bank's prime brokerage unit in Asia Pacific.

Abraham was most recently head of Middle East and North Africa prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, according to the memo sent by Richard Boseley, head of Asia Pacific equities sales and global markets financing & futures, and Seaton.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has named Aisha De Sequeira and Sanjay Shah as co-heads of its business in India, replacing Jayendra Nayak, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. They will formally take on their new duties in May when Nayak leaves his full-time role with the bank.

Nayak will continue to be employed by the company as a senior adviser.

PROMONTORY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC

Former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Mary Schapiro will join the private consulting firm as a managing director, the Wall Street Journal said, following a tumultuous four years rehabilitating the agency's battered reputation.

The appointment is expected to be announced by Promontory Financial on Tuesday, the paper said, without providing the source of its information.

Schapiro stepped down as SEC chairman in December.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Standard Chartered has hired Peter Burnett from UBS AG as its North East Asia head of corporate finance, beefing up its senior leadership with another high-profile regional veteran of the Swiss investment bank.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The boutique financial advisory company said Jean-Michel Steg joined the firm as a senior adviser to assist in expanding relationships with large European and, particularly, French corporations. He most recently started Blackstone's advisory business in France, Greenhill said.

INVESCO LTD

Jalil Rasheed joined Invesco as investment director on Monday. Rasheed, based out of Singapore, reports to Paul Chan, chief investment officer, Asia ex-Japan.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The wealth management start-up that has grown by attracting top advisers from the largest U.S. brokerages has expanded in Missouri with a veteran team from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch.

The adviser group, led by industry veteran James Maher, managed $420 million in client assets at Merrill, where it had been known as the Maher Group.

DC ADVISORY

The European corporate finance adviser named Tobias Gewolker as an executive director in its Infrastructure team. He joins from Barclays Capital.

CAPITA EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The unit of Capita Plc named Albert Küller as its chief economist. This is a newly created role and the appointment is effective immediately, Capita Employee Benefits said.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company named Luc D'hooge as head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income. He joins from Dexia Asset Management where he was head of emerging markets bond funds.

Wouter Van Overfelt also joined the team as portfolio manager and quantitative analyst. He joins from GDF Suez .

ROWAN DARTINGTON SIGNATURE

The Bristol-based wealth manager named Steve Bridges as business development manager. He joins from Premier Group.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND UK

The tax advisory firm named Charles Beer and Jonathan Hornby as managing directors in London.