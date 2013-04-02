MOVES-BofA, StanChart, Invesco, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Greenhill

April 2 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The prime brokerage unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired former Morgan Stanley executive Deepak
Abraham as head of capital strategy in Asia Pacific, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters. He will report to Graham
Seaton, the head of the bank's prime brokerage unit in Asia
Pacific. Abraham was most recently head of Middle East and North
Africa prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, according to the memo
sent by Richard Boseley, head of Asia Pacific equities sales and
global markets financing & futures, and Seaton.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Global Asset Management Inc appointed Michael Wright as
Head of Institutional Sales for North America, based in New
York. Wright joins from AXA Investment Managers where he
directed the firm's business development strategy for the
institutional segment.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank named Aisha De Sequeira and Sanjay Shah as co-heads
of its business in India, replacing Jayendra Nayak, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters. They will formally take on
their new duties in May when Nayak leaves his full-time role
with the bank. He will continue to be a senior adviser.
Travis Machen, named co-head of the North American bank
group in October, has left, two sources familiar with the
situation said.
PROMONTORY FINANCIAL GROUP LLC
Former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman
Mary Schapiro will join the private consulting firm as a
managing director, the Wall Street Journal said, following a
tumultuous four years rehabilitating the agency's battered
reputation. The appointment is expected to be announced by
Promontory Financial on Tuesday, the paper said, without
providing the source of its information. Schapiro stepped down
as SEC chairman in December.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has hired Peter Burnett from UBS AG
as its North East Asia head of corporate finance,
beefing up its senior leadership with another high-profile
regional veteran of the Swiss investment bank.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The boutique financial advisory company said Jean-Michel
Steg joined the firm as a senior adviser to assist in expanding
relationships with large European and, particularly, French
corporations. He most recently started Blackstone's advisory
business in France, Greenhill said.
INVESCO LTD
Jalil Rasheed joined Invesco as investment director on
Monday. Rasheed, based out of Singapore, reports to Paul Chan,
chief investment officer, Asia ex-Japan.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS
The wealth management start-up that has grown by attracting
top advisers from the largest U.S. brokerages has expanded in
Missouri with a veteran team from Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch.
The adviser group, led by industry veteran James Maher,
managed $420 million in client assets at Merrill, where it had
been known as the Maher Group.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm named Barbara Ryan as managing
director in its strategic communications practice. She will be
based in New York. She joins the firm from Deutsche Bank, where
she held the position of Managing Director and Head of the
Pharmaceutical Research Team.
EVERBANK FINANCAL CORP
The company's subsidiary EverBank Commercial Finance
appointed Jody Salino as the Office Products Sales Director for
the firm's Western region. Salino joins from De Lage Landen
Financial Services, where he served as Director of Sales for the
firm's Middle Market Office Technology group.
DC ADVISORY
The European corporate finance adviser named Tobias Gewolker
as an executive director in its Infrastructure team. He joins
from Barclays Capital.
CAPITA EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
The unit of Capita Plc named Albert Küller as its
chief economist. This is a newly created role and the
appointment is effective immediately, Capita Employee Benefits
said.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company named Luc D'hooge as head of Emerging Markets
Fixed Income. He joins from Dexia Asset Management where he was
head of emerging markets bond funds.
Wouter Van Overfelt also joined the team as portfolio
manager and quantitative analyst. He joins from GDF Suez
.
ROWAN DARTINGTON SIGNATURE
The Bristol-based wealth manager named Steve Bridges as
business development manager. He joins from Premier Group.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND UK
The tax advisory firm named Charles Beer and Jonathan Hornby
as managing directors in London.