MOVES-Morgan Stanley, UBS, Shuaa Capital

April 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White as the new head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency tasked with policing Wall Street and writing new rules of the road for financial markets.

MORGAN STANLEY

The company on Sunday named veteran banker Sammy Kayello as the chief executive and chairman of its business in the Middle East and North Africa, replacing Kamal Jabre who is relocating to London for a senior investment banking role.

SHUAA CAPITAL

The Dubai-based investment bank said it named Kamel Almunajjed as chairman of its Saudi Arabia subsidiary, its latest senior appointment as it tries to turnaround sustained losses following the global financial crisis.

LLOYD'S OF LONDON

The specialist insurance market appointed Henrique de Campos Meirelles, former governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, to its Council, the body responsible for the management and supervision of the Lloyd's market.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO LTD

The South Korea-based company appointed Efrain Fernandez as emerging market specialist from Prudential Investments. Mirae also appointed Antonio Lopez as emerging market specialist from MainStay Investments/New York Life. The company appointed Monique France as client portfolio manager from Morgan Stanley & Co.

NOVAE GROUP PLC

The wholesale insurance underwriter said that Charles Fry formally took up his position as chief financial officer with effect from 8 April 2013. Novae had made the announcement on Dec. 5, 2012.

AJMAN BANK

The United Arab Emirates-based Islamic lender has hired Mohammad Zaqout as its new chief executive following the resignation of its acting CEO.

QINVEST

The Doha-based investment bank said on Saturday it appointed Michael Katounas, previously with Swiss lender Credit Suisse , to run its investment banking division.

UBS AG

The company's Wealth Management Americas said on Friday it hired two veteran advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's adviser footprint in Arizona.