MOVES-Credit Suisse, BofA, Encore Capital, Nomura

April 9 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired former senior Deutsche Bank
executive Charlotte Jones as head of group finance
and investor relations, according to a memorandum seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC
The company named Enrique Chang as chief investment officer
for equities and asset allocation as the firm seeks to improve
the performance of lagging stock funds and expand a small
line-up of alternative funds.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee-benefits consultancy firm hired Robin Gantz as
a senior consultant in its retirement risk business. Gantz will
be based in Irvine, California. She was earlier vice president
and senior consultant with Aon Hewitt. She has also held pension
consulting positions with Pacific Life and KPMG.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The investment banking and asset management firm said John
Zielinski, John Baker Welch and Anthony Faut joined as financial
advisors. Zielinski was previously working with Capital Group
Private Client Services, where he was a senior vice president.
Both Welch and Faut worked with Rothschild Investment
Corporation prior to joining William Blair.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank's Asia debt capital markets head, Ashish Malhotra,
has left the firm, a bank spokesman said.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
Japan's biggest investment bank named Jeremy Bennett, a
British government adviser on banking, as the new boss of its
European operations.
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC
The company named Ken Vecchione as chief executive.
Vecchione had earlier worked with Western Alliance
Bancorporation as chief operating officer, with Apollo
Global Management LLC as chief financial officer and at
AT&T Universal Card Services as finance chief.
ITG
The brokerage appointed Jeff Haise as director and lead
trader in the energy & industrials sectors. Haise had served as
a senior sector trader at Nomura Securities, Deutsche Bank,
BAS-Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.
ASPEN INSURANCE
The insurance segment of Aspen US Insurance Holdings Ltd
named Anthony Carroll as the executive vice president of
the new specialty marine, energy and construction unit.